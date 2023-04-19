Advanced search
    NEOFI   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOFI)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59:43 2023-04-17 am EDT
2.400 EUR   +2.56%
01:50aNeo Finance : Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 17 April 2023
PU
04/11Neo Finance : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
04/07Neo Finance : Draft decisions of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB on 17 April 2023
PU
NEO Finance : Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 17 April 2023

04/19/2023 | 01:50am EDT
NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 17 April 2023

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius; Company) took place on 17 April 2023, the shareholders attending the meeting held 3 209 016 shares, which entitled them to 3 209 016 votes (i.e. 76,37 % of votes granted by all shares of the Company).

The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2022 and 31/12/2022

Decision:

Taken for the information annual report of the Company for the year 2022, prepared by the Company.

Taken for the information Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements.

To approve consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2022 and 31/12/2022, audited by UAB Grand Thornton Baltic.

To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions to submit consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company to the Register of Legal Entities and the Bank of Lithuania.

2. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2022.

Decision:

To approve the distribution of net audited profit (loss) according to IFRS for 2022 in the following order:

Indicators Data Suma
Retained result - profit/loss 2021.12.31 (1 386 010)
Net result for the financial year - profit/loss 103 895
Retained result - profit/loss 2022.12.31 (1 282 115)
Shareholders 'contributions to cover losses
Transfers from reserves
Distributed profit (1 282 115)
Profit distribution:
- to legal reserves
- to other reserves
- dividends
- other
Undistributed result - profit/loss (1 282 115)

3. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2023 and 2024 financial years.

Decision:

To elect the audit company UAB Grand Thornton Baltic, code 30056169, to perform the Company's audit for the 2023 and 2024 financial year.

Determine the salary for audit services for year 2023 up to EUR 9,100 (nine thousand one hundred euros) plus VAT. The price of services for the year 2024 will be determined by indexing the audit price according to the consumer price index CPIS for the year 2023 stated by the Department of Statistics.

To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions to conclude an agreement with the selected audit company and to submit the related data to the Bank of Lithuania.

4. Approval of the 2022 internal audit report of the Company.

Decision:

To approve 2022 internal audit report of the Company.

5. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to perform the Company's year 2023 internal audit.

Decision:

To elect the audit company UAB Proventus Law LT, code 302448382, to perform the Company's year 2023 internal audit.

6. Approval of internal audit regulations and rules.

Decision:

To approve a new version of internal audit regulations and rules.

7. Approval of the long-term (from year 2023 to year 2026) internal audit plan of the Company.

Decision:

To approve the long-term (from year 2023 to year 2026) internal audit plan of the Company.

8. Approval of the 2022 Business Wide Risk Assessment report.

Decision:

To approve internal management, risk and control management policy and strategy.

9. Approval of Conflict of interest policy.

Decision:

To approve Conflict of interest policy.

Head of Administration

Evaldas Remeikis

Email: Evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
