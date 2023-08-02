1. Approval of internal governance, risk and control management policies and strategies.

2. Approval of the risk appetite framework and tolerance limits and the risk assessment map.

3. Election of the Board members for the new term of office.

To approve Evaldas Remeikis, Aiva Remeikienė, Deividas Tumas, Marius Navickas and Darius Samuolis for the next four (4) year term of office.

Head of Administration

Evaldas Remeikis

Email: Evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com

Attachments:

NEO Finance balsavimo biuletenis Voting ballot.docx



