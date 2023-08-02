Notification on material event Draft decisions of the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB on 21st August 2023
1. Approval of internal governance, risk and control management policies and strategies.
To approve internal governance, risk and control management policies and strategies.
2. Approval of the risk appetite framework and tolerance limits and the risk assessment map.
To approve the risk appetite framework and tolerance limits and the risk assessment map.
3. Election of the Board members for the new term of office.
To approve Evaldas Remeikis, Aiva Remeikienė, Deividas Tumas, Marius Navickas and Darius Samuolis for the next four (4) year term of office.
Head of Administration
Evaldas Remeikis
Email: Evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com
Attachments:
NEO Finance balsavimo biuletenis Voting ballot.docx
