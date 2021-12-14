Log in
    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
NEO Finance : Enlight Research initiate coverage on NEO Finance AB. Enlight Research initiate equity research coverage on NEO Finance AB. In the future, Enlight Research aims to publish two reports per year on NEO Finance AB.

12/14/2021 | 02:28am EST
Enlight Research initiate equity research coverage on NEO Finance AB. The report can be downloaded for free on the Enlight Research websiteor onNEO Finance website. In the future, Enlight Research aims to publish two reports per year on NEO Finance AB.

"We always aim to provide transparent and comprehensive information to our investors, and being added to the Enlight Research coverage is yet another major step in achieving this", said Evaldas Remeikis, chairman of the Board at NEO Finance AB.

Mattias Wallander, the founder of Enlight Research said, "We are happy to announce that Enlight Research will help NEO Finance AB to communicate its investment story. Especially, as there are a lot of new exciting dynamics in NEO Finance AB's marketplace, where P2P lending and Payment initiation services are converging."

About NEO Finance AB

NEO Finance AB was established in 2014. The company has full E-money institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania, also holds peer-to-peer lending license, and is registered as consumer lending provider. The company runs P2P platform "Paskolų klubas" and provides payment initiation and account information services under "Neopay" brand name. It's PIS/AIS license is passported to the EU. In 2020, NEO Finance AB has acquired the crowdfunding platform "FinoMark", which started operations in February 2021.

About Enlight Research

Enlight Research helps issuers communicate their investment story and gives investors insights to support their investment decisions. Our vision is to create a fair investment environment where high-quality research is available to ALL. Our success is visible on the Baltic Stock Exchange where the majority of the well-known listed companies have joined our platform and readership have gone from hundreds to thousands.

2021-12-14
Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,48 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2020 5,32 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -84,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 16,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evaldas Remeikis Chairman-Management Board
Andrius Liukaitis Chief Financial Officer
Antanas Danys Chairman-Supervisory Board
Viktoras Ivanovas Chief Information Officer
Aiva Remeikiene Chief Operating Officer & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB5.26%13
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.32.31%16 848
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.294.48%13 175
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION85.67%9 599
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.14%1 399
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.70%1 163