  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. NEO Finance, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

NEO Finance : NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER AND BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

09/21/2021 | 10:32am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER AND BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

NEO Finance AB
Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

"NEO Finance", AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of Board and its Resolution on 23 August 2021 10:00 a. m. was convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the General meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing 199 204 units of ordinary registered shares.

During the acquisition period, Member of the Board Deividas Tumas, who is a person discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer(see Appendix No. 1), and UAB Value Capital, a legal entity which is closely associated with before mentioned Member of the Board Deividas Tumas (see Appendix No. 2), exercised the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the Company. Also, the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the Company was exercised by UAB ERA Capital - a person which is closely associated with Evaldas Remeikis and Aiva Remeikiene who are persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer (see Appendix No. 3).

Aleksėjus Loskutovas
Head of Administration
Email: [email protected]

Attachments:

Priedas Nr.3 2021-09-21 Pranesimas-Notification UAB ERA Capital.pdf

Priedas Nr.1 2021-09-21 Pranesimas-Notification D.Tumas.pdf

Priedas Nr.2 2021-09-21 Pranesimas-Notification UAB Value Capital.pdf

published:
2021-09-21
Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
