    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
NEO Finance : Notice on Convocation of ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB

04/06/2022 | 10:44am EDT
NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event Notice on Convocation of ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB

Notice is hereby given that on the initiative and by the resolution of the Board of NEO Finance, AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on 29 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held in the Company's office at A. Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius in the administrative office of the Company.

Agenda of the meeting:

  • Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2021 and 31/12/2021;
  • Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2021;
  • Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2022;
  • Approval of the 2021 internal audit report of the Company;
  • Approval of of internal audit regulations;
  • Approval of the 2022 internal audit plan of the Company;
  • Approval of internal management, risk and control management policy and strategy;
  • Approval of risk appetite framework and tolerance limits;
  • Election of a member of the Board.

Drafts of decisions with related documentation and further information shall be published separately by supplementing this notice.

Other important information:

The natural person's authorization shall be notarized. An authorization issued in a foreign state shall be translated into the Lithuanian language and legalized under the procedure prescribed by the laws).

A shareholder or his proxy shall have the right to vote in writing in advance by filling in a general ballot paper. At the request of the shareholder, the Company shall send a general ballot paper to the shareholder by registered mail free of charge at least 10 days before the meeting. The filled-in general ballot paper and the document attesting the voting right shall be submitted to the Company no later than until the meeting, sending by registered mail or providing them at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated in the notice.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may propose additions to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders by submitting with every proposed additional item of the agenda a draft resolution of the general meeting of shareholders or, when no resolution is required, an explanation. Proposals on addition to the agenda shall be submitted in writing or sent by e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on business days or sent by registered mail at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail shall be sent to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders is supplemented, the Company shall notify on the additions no later than 10 days before the meeting in the same ways as in the case of convocation of the meeting.

The shareholders, who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, at any time before the general meeting of shareholders or during the meeting, may propose new draft resolutions on items which are or will be included in the agenda of the meeting. The proposals may be submitted in writing or sent by e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on business days or sent by registered mail at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail shall be sent to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt.

The shareholders shall have the right to submit to the Company in advance questions relating to the items on the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders may submit their written questions to the Company on business days or send by registered mail at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated in the notice no later than 3 business days before the meeting. The Company will reply to the questions by e-mail or in writing before the meeting, except the questions which are related to the Company's commercial (industrial) secret, confidential information or which have been submitted later than 3 business days before the meeting.

The Company does not provide the possibility of participating and voting at the meeting by means of electronic communications.

The shareholder shall have the right to authorize through electronic communications means another person (natural or legal) to participate and vote in the meeting on behalf of the shareholder. No notarization of such authorization is required. The shareholder must confirm the proxy issued through electronic communications means by an electronic signature developed by a secure signature-creation device and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the proxy issued through electronic communications means to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.ltno later than until the last business day before the meeting at 10:00 a.m. The proxy and the notice must be issued in writing. The proxy and the notice to the Company shall be signed with the electronic signature but not the letter sent by e-mail. By submitting the notice to the Company, the shareholder shall include the internet address from which it would be possible to download software free of charge to verify the shareholder's electronic signature.

The record date of the meeting shall be 22 April 2022 (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the close of the record date of the general meeting of shareholders or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on assignment of the voting right has been executed, may participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders).

The shareholders of the Company may familiarise with the draft resolution of the meeting, the form of the general ballot paper under the procedure prescribed by the laws on the Company's website at www.neofinancegroup.com.

Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbūnas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,50 M 3,82 M 3,82 M
Net income 2021 -0,20 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2021 10,2 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,81 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,0%
Income Statement Evolution
