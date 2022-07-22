Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  NEO Finance, AB
  News
  Summary
    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
2022-07-18
2.460 EUR   +3.36%
07/22NEO FINANCE : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
05/25NEO FINANCE : Notification of neo finance, ab regarding transactions conducted by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer
PU
05/25NEO FINANCE : Notice on Convocation of extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB
PU
NEO Finance : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

07/22/2022 | 09:34pm EDT
NEO Finance AB
Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies NEO Finance, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

NEO Finance, AB (Company) received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under Share grant rules (Rules) approved by the general shareholders' meeting on 2022-06-17.

Under the Rules and respective decisions of the competent bodies of the Company, a total of 87,914 units of shares were assigned toEmployees discharging managerial responsibilities (notifications about option agreements executed in respect of such shares are attached to this notification).

Under such option agreements, Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will have the right to choose whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements, i.e. the first part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 3 years, the second part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 4 years, the third part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 5 years. Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will be able to purchase shares by paying EUR 0.25 per share for a partial fee.

Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbūnas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachments:
2022-07-22 pranesimas del opciono sandorio V. O..pdf
2022-07-22 pranesimas del opciono sandorio A.B.pdf
2022-07-22 pranesimas del opciono sandorio Indre Krasovske.pdf
2022-07-22 pranesimas del opciono sandorio Jurate Kugyte.pdf
2022-07-22 pranesimas del opciono sandorio Edita Makarevice.pdf

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 01:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
