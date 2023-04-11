NEO Finance : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

NEO Finance, AB (Company) received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under Share grant rules (Rules) approved by the general shareholders' meeting on 2022-06-17.

Under the Rules and respective decisions of the competent bodies of the Company, a total of 49,494units of shares were assigned toEmployees discharging managerial responsibilities (notifications about option agreements executed in respect of such shares are attached to this notification).

Under such option agreements, Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will have the right to choose whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements after the periods specified within their option agreements expire. Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will be able to purchase shares by paying EUR 0.25 per share for a partial fee.

Head of Adminstration

Evaldas Remeikis

Email: evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com

Attachments:

2023 04 07 pranesimas del opciono sandorio_Jurate Kugyte_pasirasytas.pdf

2023 04 07 pranesimas del opciono sandorio_Viktoras Ivanovas_pasirasytas.pdf



