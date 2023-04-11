Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. NEO Finance, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOFI   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOFI)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  03:00:04 2023-04-11 am EDT
2.340 EUR   +0.86%
05:17aNeo Finance : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
04/07Neo Finance : Draft decisions of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB on 17 April 2023
PU
03/31Neo Finance : "NEO Finance", AB annual report for the year 2022
PU
NEO Finance : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

04/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
NEO Finance AB
Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies NEO Finance, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

NEO Finance, AB (Company) received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under Share grant rules (Rules) approved by the general shareholders' meeting on 2022-06-17.

Under the Rules and respective decisions of the competent bodies of the Company, a total of 49,494units of shares were assigned toEmployees discharging managerial responsibilities (notifications about option agreements executed in respect of such shares are attached to this notification).

Under such option agreements, Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will have the right to choose whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements after the periods specified within their option agreements expire. Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will be able to purchase shares by paying EUR 0.25 per share for a partial fee.

Head of Adminstration
Evaldas Remeikis
Email: evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com

Attachments:
2023 04 07 pranesimas del opciono sandorio_Jurate Kugyte_pasirasytas.pdf
2023 04 07 pranesimas del opciono sandorio_Viktoras Ivanovas_pasirasytas.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 09:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
