Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. NEO Finance, AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:38 2022-08-11 am EDT
2.440 EUR   +1.67%
07/30NEO FINANCE : interim financial information for H1 2022
PU
07/29NEO FINANCE : interim financial information for H1 2022 PDF
PU
07/26NEO Finance, AB Announces Change of Head of Administration
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEO Finance : Portfolio of active loans on the Paskolų Klubas platform exceeds 50 million

08/20/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NEO Finance AB
Other information Portfolio of active loans on the Paskolų Klubas platform exceeds €50 million

The Paskolų Klubas peer-to-peer lending platform, administered by NEO Finance AB, which began 2022 with a €44 million portfolio of active loans, in mid-year reached the landmark portfolio size of €50 million. The goal is by year-end to have more than €55 million in the portfolio.

This P2P lending platform, which was the third to start up in Lithuania, is today considered the largest and the clear leader. According to the Bank of Lithuania, as of the end of July, Paskolų Klubas held 53% of the country's P2P lending market. Moreover, in the first quarter of the year it held 4.7% of the market among all non-bank credit providers and 2.8% of the market among all providers of consumer credit including credit institutions. One of the goals whose time is coming is to garner more than 10% of the consumer credit market in Lithuania.

Paskolų Klubas remains the largest in the country not for the size of its active loan portfolio, but also for the amount of all loans issued since the start of operations, which in April also surpassed the impressive level of €100 million.

"We're thrilled our work is not lacking in major achievements and records. It's motivating to see our efforts bring such results, which show we're moving in the right direction with our team. We're growing and our ambitions are more than just words. The German fixed-income asset manager nordIX, which started investing on the platform last year, has contributed greatly to these results, as have the individual investors who find an attractive risk-return ratio on the platform. And of course, this performance would not be possible without the borrowers. The active flow of clients proves the offers we provide are competitive with those of other financial institutions, since a large part of the loans provided (~70%) are for refinancing, whereby clients improve on the loan terms and conditions they had at other institutions," notes Indrė Krasovskė, the head of Paskolų Klubas.

NEO Finance AB, which administers Paskolų Klubas, also provides the Neopay payment initiation service and manages the FinoMark crowdfunding platform.

Head of Adminstration

Evaldas Remeikis

Email: evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 06:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEO FINANCE, AB
07/30NEO FINANCE : interim financial information for H1 2022
PU
07/29NEO FINANCE : interim financial information for H1 2022 PDF
PU
07/26NEO Finance, AB Announces Change of Head of Administration
CI
07/22NEO FINANCE : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilit..
PU
05/25NEO FINANCE : Notification of neo finance, ab regarding transactions conducted by persons ..
PU
05/25NEO FINANCE : Notice on Convocation of extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NE..
PU
05/25RRECTION : Notice on Convocation of extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO F..
PU
05/20NEO FINANCE : Limit on investments in loans by NEO Finance AB changed
PU
04/29NEO FINANCE : interim financial information for 2022 Q1
PU
04/29NEO FINANCE : Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,44 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net income 2021 0,12 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2021 10,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 99,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart NEO FINANCE, AB
Duration : Period :
NEO Finance, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evaldas Remeikis Chairman-Management Board
Andrius Liukaitis Chief Financial Officer
Antanas Danys Chairman-Supervisory Board
Viktoras Ivanovas Chief Information Officer
Aiva Remeikiene Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB-15.86%10
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-26.15%11 200
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-13.46%7 800
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-81.19%2 532
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.0.79%2 258
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-8.75%1 214