The Company announces that March 31, 2024, will be the last working day of board member Deividas Tumas at NEO Finance, AB.

D. Tumas motivated his resignation from the board by personal and professional life changes: "Last December, I got involved in a rapidly expanding technology company and moved to live in Singapore. Considering these circumstances, I understand that I will no longer be able to dedicate the necessary attention to the activities of NEO Finance, and therefore, I have decided to step down from the board member position. Over eight years of operation, NEO Finance has grown from a fintech startup into a strong player in the financial market. I would like to thank the entire company team for the productive and interesting work together. I believe that the current team is fully capable of ensuring rapid company growth in the future" D. Tumas commented on his decision.

Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NEO Finance, speaking about D. Tumas resignation, expressed gratitude for his contribution: "Deividas invaluable experience and insights into business development have positively contributed to the improvement of our products and the growth of the company. We thank him for his dedication and efforts, which undoubtedly contributed to the success and development of NEO Finance and wish him success in his future challenges."

The company announces that a decision has been made not to seek a new board member for the vacant position. According to the chairman of the board, the competence, experience, and expert knowledge of the current board members will ensure the smooth continuation of the company's operations.