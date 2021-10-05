NEO Finance bought out 300K EUR bond issue

NEO Finance AB

Notification on material event

NEO Finance is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully redeemed 300K EUR bond issue released on October 2, 2018.

In the Q4 of this year NEO Finance plans to redeem one more 400K EUR bond issue released on November 23, 2018.

Head of Adminstration

Aleksėjus Loskutovas

Email: [email protected]