NEO Finance bought out 300K EUR bond issue
NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event
NEO Finance is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully redeemed 300K EUR bond issue released on October 2, 2018.
In the Q4 of this year NEO Finance plans to redeem one more 400K EUR bond issue released on November 23, 2018.
Head of Adminstration
Aleksėjus Loskutovas
Email: [email protected]
