  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  NEO Finance, AB
  News
  7. Summary
    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

NEO Finance : bought out 300K EUR bond issue

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
NEO Finance bought out 300K EUR bond issue

NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event

NEO Finance is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully redeemed 300K EUR bond issue released on October 2, 2018.

In the Q4 of this year NEO Finance plans to redeem one more 400K EUR bond issue released on November 23, 2018.

Head of Adminstration
Aleksėjus Loskutovas
Email: [email protected]

published:
2021-10-05

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,48 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2020 5,32 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -84,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart NEO FINANCE, AB
Duration : Period :
NEO Finance, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evaldas Remeikis Chairman-Management Board
Andrius Liukaitis Chief Financial Officer
Antanas Danys Chairman-Supervisory Board
Viktoras Ivanovas Chief Information Officer
Aiva Remeikiene Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB-2.26%12
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.633.18%23 235
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.45.60%18 719
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION74.43%9 336
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.62%1 359
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.48.21%918