NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, registered office address Vilnius city, A. Vivulskio g. 7, hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has appointed Advokatų kontora SORAINEN ir partneriai as a certified advisor for the Nasdaq Baltic First North market, replacing KPMG Baltics SIA. The Certified Adviser provides advice and supervision to ensure that the Company complies with all requirements applicable to the First North market. The agreement is effective from 1 April 2024.
Head of Administration
Evaldas Remeikis
E-mail: evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com
Disclaimer
NEO Finance AB published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 15:03:06 UTC.