NEO Finance, AB

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
News 


NEO Finance : “NEO Finance”, AB Sales report 2020 Q4 PDF

01/15/2021 | 10:08am EST
NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event

'NEO Finance', AB Sales report 2020 Q4

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, which was declared in November, 2020 Q4 was a record quarter for NEO Finance, AB in terms of loans issued volume and initiated payments. Our investor community financed 5.42M EUR loans - an increase of 25% compared to 2019 Q4.

Payment initiation service was growing even faster. Company's clients initiated 2.85M transactions, and, compared to the same quarter in 2019, grew by 150%.

Please find more information in the attached report.

Aiva Remeikienė

Head of Administration

Email: aiva@neofinance.com

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1,72 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2019 -0,84 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2019 1,86 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart NEO FINANCE, AB
Duration : Period :
NEO Finance, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB12.03%14
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.14.64%15 283
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION2.66%6 329
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)4.43%1 767
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-3.55%720
SIXT LEASING SE-0.65%381
