NEO Finance : “NEO Finance”, AB Sales report 2020 Q4 PDF

NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event
'NEO Finance', AB Sales report 2020 Q4
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, which was declared in November, 2020 Q4 was a record quarter for NEO Finance, AB in terms of loans issued volume and initiated payments. Our investor community financed 5.42M EUR loans - an increase of 25% compared to 2019 Q4.
Payment initiation service was growing even faster. Company's clients initiated 2.85M transactions, and, compared to the same quarter in 2019, grew by 150%.
Please find more information in the attached report.
Aiva Remeikienė
Head of Administration
Email: aiva@neofinance.com
Disclaimer
NEO Finance AB published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:07:06 UTC