    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
NEO Finance : Regarding the issue of bonds

06/22/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Regarding the issue of bonds

NEO Finance AB
Notification on material event

On 21 June, 2021 Company Board decided to issue for a private placement 10 units of bonds of the nominal value of 25 000 EUR comprising total nominal value and emission price of 250 000 EUR, setting the following conditions for this bond issue:

Bond issue currency and interest payment currency - euros;
Total Number of Bonds - 10 units;
Nominal Value of One Unit - EUR 25,000 (twenty-five thousand euros);
Total nominal value - EUR 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand euros);
The annual interest rate - 7.5% (seven and a half percent);
Annual interest on the bonds is paid quarterly;
The bond issue is distributed in one installment;
The redemption date of the bonds - a term of 3 years from the effective date of the bonds;
The bonds may be redeemed at the option of the Company until their maturity. In the case the bonds are redeemed earlier than 2 years after the date of issue, the amount of early redemption will be equal to 101% of the nominal value plus accrued interest from the last interest payment date.

The Company will use the investments attracted by this bond issue to refinance existing bonds. Repeatedly we would like to point out that in order to refinance the existing bonds, on 4 June, 2021 Company has already borrowed EUR 180 000 under the loan agreement. According to the loan agreement, the Company undertook to repay the loan by June 4, 2024, and pay 7 percent of annual interest to the persons from Netherlands.

Head of Administration
Aleksėjus Loskutovas
Email: [email protected]

published:
2021-06-22

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,48 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net cash 2020 5,32 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 -84,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,85 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 15,1%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB-4.51%12
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.40.86%18 619
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.197.79%9 332
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION24.99%7 219
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-5.99%2 374
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-4.93%1 508