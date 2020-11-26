Log in
Neo Industrial Plc    NEO1V   FI0009800296

Neo Industrial : new business name Reka Industrial has been registered

11/26/2020 | 10:33am EST
Neo Industrial's new business name Reka Industrial has been registered

26.11.2020 16:22:53 EET | Reka Industrial Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Neo Industrial Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24.11.2020 decided to change the company name to Reka Industrial Oyj, in English Reka Industrial Plc. The name change has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register today 26.11.2020.

The company's name in the book-entry system and the exchange's trading system, changes 27.11.2020. The current trading code of the share NEO1V will change as a result of company's name change. Starting from 27.11.2020 the company's new share trading code is REKA.

New basic information:

Company name: Reka Industrial Plc

Share trading code: REKA

ISIN code: FI0009800296

Reka Industrial Plc

Further information:

Jukka Poutanen, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 833 9007

About Reka Industrial Oyj

Reka Industrial invests in modern society and reforms the industry that is the foundation of society. As an industrial family company, Reka Industrial is committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies it owns over the long term. Through the group's companies, we are involved in the transformation of the energy and vehicle industries. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

