Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Neo London Capital PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLC   BG1100004156

NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC

(NLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
193.00 BGN   -.--%
11:12aEx-London Capital & Finance boss handed 10-month suspended jail sentence
RE
2022Neo London Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Neo London Capital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ex-London Capital & Finance boss handed 10-month suspended jail sentence

05/17/2023 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - The former boss of collapsed investment firm London Capital & Finance (LCF), which left about 11,000 investors facing 237 million pounds ($300 million) in losses, has been spared jail after breaching a court order freezing his assets.

A judge at London's Southwark Crown Court sentenced Michael Thomson to 10-months in jail, suspended for two years, after the former CEO admitted a 95,000 pound spending spree on luxuries such as an Italian holiday, a hot tub, hotels and a saddle, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Thomson's assets were frozen as part of an SFO investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering at LCF, but Thomson concealed 95,000 pounds he received after the order was imposed - money the SFO said could have been used to compensate victims.

The SFO has not charged Thomson or anyone else with any wrongdoing related to LCF's collapse and its investigation continues. The legal firm representing Thomson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LCF's 2019 collapse wiped out investors in a mini-bond scheme, prompting a government bailout and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to propose tougher protections for retail customers against mis-selling.

The SFO has briefly arrested five people and called three others in for interviews. One is no longer a suspect, its website showed.

"Today's result makes clear: company executives are not above the law. When they break it, we have the means and the resolve to go after their money, no matter where they hide it," SFO director Lisa Osofsky said in a statement.

LCF was regulated by the FCA, which was rebuked by lawmakers in 2021 for appearing unable to meet accountability standards on firms it oversees in what they called "one of the largest conduct regulatory failures of the last three decades".

The government stepped in with compensation because the mini-bonds, sold as low risk, high return investments, were unregulated, leaving bondholders not eligible for compensation under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2023
All news about NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC
11:12aEx-London Capital & Finance boss handed 10-month suspended jail sentence
RE
2022Neo London Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Neo London Capital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Hong Kong markets regulator Alder to chair UK watchdog
RE
2022PM Johnson unveils UK's largest-ever sanctions against Russia
RE
2021Britain's markets watchdog equips itself to put out fires faster
RE
2021Britain launches compensation scheme for collapsed London Capital & Finance
RE
2021Neo London Capital : UK financial watchdog seeks stronger powers to c..
RE
2021Neo London Capital plc Approves Change of the Registered Office Address
CI
2021Neo London Capital : UK investors may have to sit a test to buy a hig..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,09  0,61  0,61 
Net income 2021 0,41 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net Debt 2021 44,9 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 57 580 055x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Neo London Capital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hristiyan Lachezarov Dankov Director
Mayya Angelova Peneva Director
Liliya Lyubomirova Gyurova Director
Antoniya Stoyanova Vidinlieva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC0.00%11
GECINA3.63%7 903
MIRVAC GROUP9.39%6 123
THE GPT GROUP5.48%5 652
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.25%5 642
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.75%5 022
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer