    NLC   BG1100004156

NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC

(NLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
193.00 BGN   -0.52%
02:50pNeo London Capital : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
05/31WE Soda to sell at least $800 mln shares in rare London IPO
RE
05/17Ex-London Capital & Finance boss handed 10-month suspended jail sentence
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neo London Capital : Invitation and materials for a GSM

06/16/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 16.06.2023 16:48:17 (local time)

Company: Neo London Capital PLC-Sofia (NLC)
Due to the lack of quorum, the regular GMS convened by Neo London Capital PLC on 16 June 2023 has not taken place.
Therefore, the GMS will be held on 30 June 2023 at 10:00 am, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 16 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, was 14 June 2023 (Ex Date: 15 June 2023).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neo London Capital EAD published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 18:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1,09  0,61  0,61 
Net income 2021 0,41 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net Debt 2021 44,9 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 57 580 055x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Neo London Capital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hristiyan Lachezarov Dankov Director
Mayya Angelova Peneva Director
Liliya Lyubomirova Gyurova Director
Antoniya Stoyanova Vidinlieva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO LONDON CAPITAL PLC0.00%11
GECINA2.68%7 879
MIRVAC GROUP3.76%5 991
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-0.92%5 419
THE GPT GROUP-2.38%5 396
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.08%4 743
