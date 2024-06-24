Company: Neo London Capital PLC (178C)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Neo London Capital PLC
- BSE code: 178C
- ISIN code: BG2100007181
- Date of partial repayment: 28.06.2024
- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 27.06.2024 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 25.06.2024 (Ex Date: 26.06.2024).
- Following 28.06.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 8000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 25.06.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 400.
Disclaimer
Neo London Capital EAD published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.