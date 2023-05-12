Advanced search
    NEO   CA64046G1063

NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.

(NEO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:00:23 2023-05-12 pm EDT
7.750 CAD   -7.30%
01:01pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Neo Performance Materials Slides on 1Q Loss, Revenue Miss
DJ
09:54aNeo Performance Materials Swings to Adjusted Loss in Q1, Revenue Falls; CEO to Retire
MT
07:32aNeo Performance Materials Brief: Constantine Karayannopoulos to Retire from Neo in July 2023 and will be Succeeded by Neo President and Interim Chief Financial Officer Rahim Suleman
MT
Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; Neo Performance Materials Slides on 1Q Loss, Revenue Miss

05/12/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were slightly lower mid-trading on Friday, with the tech services and health tech sectors leading the declines. Most sectors were posting minor gains, but health services saw an outsized upward trend in the session.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.16% at 20385.52. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was also trending lower, down 0.20% at 1231.15.

Neo Performance Materials shares were down 7.9% to 7.70 Canadian dollars ($5.71) after the chemicals company reported a loss but analysts expected a profit and lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter.


Other market movers:

Canada's flagship airline Air Canada swung to a profit that beat analyst expectations in the first quarter as revenue nearly doubled and strong demand for air travel continued to boost performance. Shares rose 0.8% to C$21.17.

Great-West Lifeco has appointed Jon Nielsen to take over the role of chief financial officer in the first quarter of next year. Shares climbed 1% to C$38.29.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1300ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.05% 21.01 Delayed Quote.8.25%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. 0.73% 38.19 Delayed Quote.21.12%
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. -7.30% 7.75 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.24% 1230.45 Delayed Quote.5.83%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.21% 20372.51 Delayed Quote.5.75%
Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; Neo Performance Materials Slides on 1Q Loss, Revenue Miss
DJ
Neo Performance Materials Swings to Adjusted Loss in Q1, Revenue Falls; CEO to Retire
MT
Neo Performance Materials Brief: Constantine Karayannopo..
MT
Neo Performance Materials Brief:Q1 Adjusted Net Loss of ..
MT
Neo Announces CEO Succession
AQ
Neo Performance Materials Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
Neo Performance Materials Confirms Shareholder Meeting Details and Announces Filing of ..
AQ
Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release & C..
AQ
Toronto Stocks Slide, Cassiar Gold Shares Drop on Increased Bought Deal Offering
DJ
Neo Performance Materials Up Near 4%, Hudson Soars 60% As Receives Government Approval ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 595 M - -
Net income 2023 24,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 32,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 758
Free-Float 80,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Constantine E. Karayannopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahim Suleman President & Chief Financial Officer
Claire M. C. Kennedy Chairman
Eric Noyrez Lead Independent Director
Edgar K. Lee Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC.-12.92%280
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-6.83%12 258
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-12.47%5 262
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-18.47%5 120
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.-3.28%4 659
AURUBIS AG-0.65%3 609
