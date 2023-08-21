Insider information 21.08.2023 09:14:15 (local time)
Company: Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad (NEOH)
Neochim AD notifies that as of 20 August 2023, the facilities of the ammonia production plant resumed functioning.
