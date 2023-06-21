21.06.2023 17:19:58 (local time)

Company: Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad (NEOH)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Neochim AD dated 21 June 2023 passed the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 5.00

- Dividend payout starting date: 17 August 2023

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB Central Cooperative Bank

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 05 July 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders be entitled to receive dividends, will be 03 July 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 04 July 2023).

