Neochim : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

30.05.2023 17:22:33 (local time)

Company: Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad (NEOH)

Neochim AD presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21 June 2023 at 12:00 noon in the town of Dimitrovgrad.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

