Neochim : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

Publication of the invitation for a GSM
30.05.2023 17:22:33 (local time)
Company: Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad (NEOH)
Neochim AD presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21 June 2023 at 12:00 noon in the town of Dimitrovgrad.
