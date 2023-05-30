Advanced search
    NEOH   BG11NEDIAT11

NEOCHIM AD

(NEOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
39.00 BGN    0.00%
Neochim : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Publication of the invitation for a GSM 30.05.2023 17:22:33 (local time)

Company: Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad (NEOH)
Neochim AD presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21 June 2023 at 12:00 noon in the town of Dimitrovgrad.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neochim AD published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 630 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2022 70,0 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 25,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dimitrov Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dimitrov Miroslav Dimitrov Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dimcho Staikov Georgiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tosho Ivanov Dimov Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Rendel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOCHIM AD-4.41%55
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.90%16 350
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-16.75%14 507
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-26.23%12 251
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-22.75%11 255
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-1.28%9 736
