2.11.2021 Exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in October 2021 - Notice of change in share capital Download

Exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in October 2021
Notice of change in share capital
Filago, 2 November 2021
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, announces that, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 2 of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" Regulation (the "Warrant Neodecortech2018-2021Regulation") in October 2021, as at 29 October 2021, no. 72,892 Warrants had been exercised, therefore no. 18,223 newly-issued Neodecortech S.p.A. shares had been subscribed, at the subscription price of € 4.00 per share (at the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 4 Warrants submitted for exercise). These shares have no par value, have the same divided entitlements as the ordinary shares of Neodecortech S.p.A. outstanding at the issue date, and have a total value of € 72,892.00, of which € 36,446.00 will be allocated to the share capital, while the remainder will be allocated to the share premium reserve.
As a result of the above, there are no. 13,004,608 Warrants still outstanding as at 31 October 2021 that may be exercised until 27 December 2021, as envisaged in the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Regulation.
The Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders on 29 October 2021 have been made available for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the exercise month, i.e. on 1 November 2021.
As a result of the above, the new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 17,435,133.37 (seventeen million four hundred and thirty-five thousand one hundred and thirty-three/37) and is divided into no. 13,533,483 (thirteen million five hundred and thirty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-three) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.
Current share capital
Previous share capital
Euro
no. shares
par value per
Euro
no. shares
par value per
share
share
Total of which:
17.435.133,37
13.533.483
17.398.687,37
13.515.260
Ordinary shares
(regular
with no par value
with no par value
entitlement: 1
17.435.133,37
13.533.483
17.398.687,37
13.515.260
January 2021)
current coupon
number: 5
No. warrants
No. remaining
exercised
warrants
outstanding
Warrants
72.892
13.004.608
The Bylaws, updated with the new share capital filed today for entry in the Company Register, will be made publicly
available at the Company's registered office, on the Company website, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism within the time limits of law.
For further information, see the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrant Regulation available on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it(Investors/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Warrant Neodecortech2018-2021 section).
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785
For further information:
Specialist and Corporate Broking
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www.bper.it
Luigi Cologni
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.
There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:29:05 UTC.