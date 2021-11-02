2.11.2021 Exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in October 2021 - Notice of change in share capital Download

PRESS RELEASE

Exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in October 2021

Notice of change in share capital

Filago, 2 November 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, announces that, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 2 of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" Regulation (the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021Regulation") in October 2021, as at 29 October 2021, no. 72,892 Warrants had been exercised, therefore no. 18,223 newly-issued Neodecortech S.p.A. shares had been subscribed, at the subscription price of € 4.00 per share (at the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 4 Warrants submitted for exercise). These shares have no par value, have the same divided entitlements as the ordinary shares of Neodecortech S.p.A. outstanding at the issue date, and have a total value of € 72,892.00, of which € 36,446.00 will be allocated to the share capital, while the remainder will be allocated to the share premium reserve.

As a result of the above, there are no. 13,004,608 Warrants still outstanding as at 31 October 2021 that may be exercised until 27 December 2021, as envisaged in the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Regulation.

The Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders on 29 October 2021 have been made available for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the exercise month, i.e. on 1 November 2021.

As a result of the above, the new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 17,435,133.37 (seventeen million four hundred and thirty-five thousand one hundred and thirty-three/37) and is divided into no. 13,533,483 (thirteen million five hundred and thirty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-three) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.