2.11.2021 Exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in October 2021 - Notice of change in share capital Download

    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
2.11.2021 Exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in October 2021 - Notice of change in share capital

11/02/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in October 2021

Notice of change in share capital

Filago, 2 November 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, announces that, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 2 of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" Regulation (the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021Regulation") in October 2021, as at 29 October 2021, no. 72,892 Warrants had been exercised, therefore no. 18,223 newly-issued Neodecortech S.p.A. shares had been subscribed, at the subscription price of € 4.00 per share (at the ratio of 1 Conversion Share for every 4 Warrants submitted for exercise). These shares have no par value, have the same divided entitlements as the ordinary shares of Neodecortech S.p.A. outstanding at the issue date, and have a total value of € 72,892.00, of which € 36,446.00 will be allocated to the share capital, while the remainder will be allocated to the share premium reserve.

As a result of the above, there are no. 13,004,608 Warrants still outstanding as at 31 October 2021 that may be exercised until 27 December 2021, as envisaged in the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Regulation.

The Conversion Shares subscribed by the Warrant holders on 29 October 2021 have been made available for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the exercise month, i.e. on 1 November 2021.

As a result of the above, the new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 17,435,133.37 (seventeen million four hundred and thirty-five thousand one hundred and thirty-three/37) and is divided into no. 13,533,483 (thirteen million five hundred and thirty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-three) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

no. shares

par value per

Euro

no. shares

par value per

share

share

Total of which:

17.435.133,37

13.533.483

17.398.687,37

13.515.260

Ordinary shares

(regular

with no par value

with no par value

entitlement: 1

17.435.133,37

13.533.483

17.398.687,37

13.515.260

January 2021)

current coupon

number: 5

No. warrants

No. remaining

exercised

warrants

outstanding

Warrants

72.892

13.004.608

The Bylaws, updated with the new share capital filed today for entry in the Company Register, will be made publicly

available at the Company's registered office, on the Company website, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism within the time limits of law.

For further information, see the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrant Regulation available on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it(Investors/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021 section).

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www.bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 6,73 M 7,80 M 7,80 M
Net Debt 2021 41,1 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 61,5 M 71,3 M 71,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Neodecortech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Average target price 6,27 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Cologni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Zanobini Group CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Riccardo Bruno Chairman
Paolo Pietrogrande Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Carrara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.63.93%71
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-21.34%4 826
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-14.66%3 459
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD6.62%2 278
YFY INC.10.53%1 928
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.50%1 201