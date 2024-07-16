(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Tuesday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Giglio Group is advancing 4.0 percent to EUR0.3410. The stock-which also did not pay a dividend this year-is rearing its head again after two bearish sessions.

----------

Italian Exhibition Group is advancing 3.1%, rebounding after three sessions closed with a bearish candle.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Neodecortech is giving up 3.9%, with new price at EUR3.20 per share, after eve's gain closed with plus 0.9%.

----------

Softlab is giving up 3.2 percent, after eve's 0.8 percent green at EUR1.20 per share and marking a drop of nearly 20 percent since the start of 2024.

----------

