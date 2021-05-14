Log in
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
Hardman & Co Research : Neodecortech (NDT): Momentum sustained

05/14/2021 | 02:31am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research : Neodecortech (NDT): Momentum sustained 
14-May-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Momentum sustained 
1Q results from Neodecortech (NDT) confirmed that the positive momentum in the second half of last year continued into 
2021. Revenue was up 19% overall and EBITDA came in at EUR5.1m, vs. a comparable EUR2.7m in 1Q'20. Last year caught only 
the very beginning of the pandemic. 2Q has continued in a similar vein, and margins are holding up, despite rises in 
key raw material prices. We are not changing our forecasts materially but we are more confident that they can be 
reached or beaten. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/momentum-sustained/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Jason Streets 
London                                              js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196407 14-May-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

