    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Neodecortech S p A : 10.01.2022 Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in December 2021 Download

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in December 2021

Filago, 10 January 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, following up on previous information provided to the market on December 28, 2021 regarding the exercise of the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrants in December, announces thatthe new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 18,804,209.37 (eighteen million eight hundred and fourteen thousand two hundred and nine/37) and is divided into no. 14,218,021 (fourteen million two hundred and eighteen thousand one) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

Euro

no. Shares

par value per

Euro

no. Shares

par value per

share

share

Total of which:

18.804.209,37

14.218.021

17.570.677,37

13.601.255

Ordinary shares

(regular

dividends: 1

with no par value

with no par value

January 2021)

18.804.209,37

14.218.021

17.570.677,37

13.601.255

current

dividend

number: 5

No. Warrant

No. Warrant

exercised

circulating

residues

Warrant

2.467.064

0

The final term for exercising the Warrants expired on 27 December 2021. Therefore, any Warrants that have not been presented for exercise by the said deadline are deemed to have forfeited all rights, and consequently are invalid for all purposes.

The Bylaws, updated with the new share capital filed today for entry in the Company Register, will be made publicly available at the Company's registered office, on the Company website, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism within the time limits of law.

For further information, see the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrant Regulation available on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it(Investors/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021 section).

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I.

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

00725270151 P.IVA IT

info@neodecortech.i

24040 Filago,

Capitale Sociale Euro 17.398.687,37 i.v.

02833670165

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www.bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
