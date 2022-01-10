Neodecortech S p A : 10.01.2022 Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in December 2021 Download

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in December 2021

Filago, 10 January 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, following up on previous information provided to the market on December 28, 2021 regarding the exercise of the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrants in December, announces thatthe new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 18,804,209.37 (eighteen million eight hundred and fourteen thousand two hundred and nine/37) and is divided into no. 14,218,021 (fourteen million two hundred and eighteen thousand one) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro no. Shares par value per Euro no. Shares par value per share share Total of which: 18.804.209,37 14.218.021 17.570.677,37 13.601.255 Ordinary shares (regular dividends: 1 with no par value with no par value January 2021) 18.804.209,37 14.218.021 17.570.677,37 13.601.255 current dividend number: 5

No. Warrant No. Warrant exercised circulating residues Warrant 2.467.064 0

The final term for exercising the Warrants expired on 27 December 2021. Therefore, any Warrants that have not been presented for exercise by the said deadline are deemed to have forfeited all rights, and consequently are invalid for all purposes.

The Bylaws, updated with the new share capital filed today for entry in the Company Register, will be made publicly available at the Company's registered office, on the Company website, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism within the time limits of law.

For further information, see the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrant Regulation available on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it(Investors/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021 section).