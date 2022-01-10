Neodecortech S p A : 10.01.2022 Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of “Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021” in December 2021 Download
Notice of change in share capital subsequent to the exercise of "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" in December 2021
Filago, 10 January 2022
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, following up on previous information provided to the market on December 28, 2021 regarding the exercise of the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrants in December, announces thatthe new share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. amounts to € 18,804,209.37 (eighteen million eight hundred and fourteen thousand two hundred and nine/37) and is divided into no. 14,218,021 (fourteen million two hundred and eighteen thousand one) ordinary shares with no par value. The following is the new composition of the share capital of Neodecortech S.p.A. (fully subscribed and paid up), following certification of the change filed with the Bergamo Company Register on today's date together with the updated Bylaws.
Current share capital
Previous share capital
Euro
no. Shares
par value per
Euro
no. Shares
par value per
share
share
Total of which:
18.804.209,37
14.218.021
17.570.677,37
13.601.255
Ordinary shares
(regular
dividends: 1
with no par value
with no par value
January 2021)
18.804.209,37
14.218.021
17.570.677,37
13.601.255
current
dividend
number: 5
No. Warrant
No. Warrant
exercised
circulating
residues
Warrant
2.467.064
0
The final term for exercising the Warrants expired on 27 December 2021. Therefore, any Warrants that have not been presented for exercise by the said deadline are deemed to have forfeited all rights, and consequently are invalid for all purposes.
The Bylaws, updated with the new share capital filed today for entry in the Company Register, will be made publicly available at the Company's registered office, on the Company website, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism within the time limits of law.
For further information, see the Neodecortech 2018-2021 Warrant Regulation available on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it(Investors/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Warrant Neodecortech2018-2021 section).
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785
For further information:
Specialist and Corporate Broking
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www.bper.it
Luigi Cologni
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
