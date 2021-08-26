Neodecortech S p A : 26.08.2021 Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Neodecortech S.p.A. Download

PRESS RELEASE

Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Neodecortech S.p.A.

Filago, 26 August 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the STAR segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the Board of Directors met today and resolved to grant the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer the powers to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 30 September 2021, at

11.30 a.m. in first call and, if necessary, on 1 October 2021, at the same time, in second call, at Studio Notarile Marchetti located in Via Agnello 18, Milan, with the following agenda:

ORDINARY SESSION

1. Appointment of a member of the Board of Directors following co-optation pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code by resolution of the Board of Directors of 11 May 2021.

EXTRAORDINARY SESSION

2. Revocation of the powers granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code to increase the share capital, with or without warrants, including with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Italian Civil Code for a maximum total of € 10,000,000.00 including share premium, by the Shareholders' Meeting of 9 December 2019 and subsequent amendments to Article 6 of the Bylaws.

The calling of the Shareholders' Meeting was resolved upon request submitted pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 13.2 of the Bylaws by shareholder Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A., with regard to the only item on the agenda in the extraordinary session.

In this regard, it should be noted that the powers had been granted to the previous Board of Directors and that the current Board of Directors agrees with the decision to revove the powers in light of the Company's performance and the fact that the 2021-2023 Business Plan is fully self-financed.

Lastly, taking account of the co-optation of a director on 11 May 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting will be called to resolve, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, on the appointment of a member of the Board of Directors.