Neodecortech S p A : 26.08.2021 Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Neodecortech S.p.A. Download

Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Neodecortech S.p.A.
Filago, 26 August 2021
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the STAR segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the Board of Directors met today and resolved to grant the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer the powers to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 30 September 2021, at
11.30 a.m. in first call and, if necessary, on 1 October 2021, at the same time, in second call, at Studio Notarile Marchetti located in Via Agnello 18, Milan, with the following agenda:
ORDINARY SESSION
1. Appointment of a member of the Board of Directors following co-optation pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code by resolution of the Board of Directors of 11 May 2021.
EXTRAORDINARY SESSION
2. Revocation of the powers granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code to increase the share capital, with or without warrants, including with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Italian Civil Code for a maximum total of € 10,000,000.00 including share premium, by the Shareholders' Meeting of 9 December 2019 and subsequent amendments to Article 6 of the Bylaws.
The calling of the Shareholders' Meeting was resolved upon request submitted pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 13.2 of the Bylaws by shareholder Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A., with regard to the only item on the agenda in the extraordinary session.
In this regard, it should be noted that the powers had been granted to the previous Board of Directors and that the current Board of Directors agrees with the decision to revove the powers in light of the Company's performance and the fact that the 2021-2023 Business Plan is fully self-financed.
Lastly, taking account of the co-optation of a director on 11 May 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting will be called to resolve, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, on the appointment of a member of the Board of Directors.
The full notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and the documentation related to the items on the agenda will be published and made publicly available in the manners and within the time limits of law.
Specifically, the explanatory report prepared by the Shareholder requesting the calling of the Meeting and regarding the only item on the agenda in the extraordinary session, as well as the explanatory report of the Board of Directors regarding the only item in the ordinary session, will be made available together with the notice of call.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.
There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.
|
Neodecortech S.p.A.
|
tel +39 035996111
|
C.F. e R.I. 00725270151
|
www.neodecortech.it
|
Via Provinciale, 2
|
fax +39 035995225
|
P.IVA IT 02833670165
|
info@neodecortech.it
|
24040 Filago, Bergamo
|
Capitale Sociale Euro 17.398.687,37 i.v.
|
R.E.A. BG - 193331
|
