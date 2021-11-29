Neodecortech S p A : 29.11.2021 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021 Download

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021

Filago, 29 November 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021, it purchased no. 6,500 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 4.3433 per share, for a total value of Euro 28,231.31

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 26th November 2021 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date No. of ordinary shares Average Price Countervalue (Euro) purchased (Euro) 22/11/2021 1500 4,3700 6555,00 23/11/2021 2335 4,3386 10130,55 24/11/2021 453 4,36 1975,08 25/11/2021 712 4,3689 3110,68 26/11/2021 1500 4,3067 6460 Total 6500 4,343 28231,31

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 26th November 2021, the Company holds 12,500 treasury shares equal to 0,092% of the share capital.

Date Execution Time No. Of ordinary Average Price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) shares purchased 22/11/2021 11:11:29 500 4,35 2175,00 22/11/2021 11:58:39 500 4,34 2170,00 22/11/2021 17:13:31 500 4,42 2210,00 23/11/2021 10:58:28 500 4,34 2170,00 23/11/2021 11:09:30 500 4,35 2175,00 23/11/2021 12:26:10 500 4,32 2160,00 23/11/2021 17:06:42 500 4,35 2175,00 23/11/2021 15:46:42 335 4,33 1450,55 24/11/2021 14:42:53 100 4,36 436,00 24/11/2021 15:53:28 353 4,36 1539,08 25/11/2021 15:23:52 500 4,36 2180,00 25/11/2021 16:58:56 212 4,39 930,68 26/11/2021 09:19:36 500 4,32 2160,00 26/11/2021 11:22:59 500 4,31 2155,00 26/11/2021 17:17:13 500 4,29 2145,00