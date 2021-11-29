Neodecortech S p A : 29.11.2021 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021 Download

Log in
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Neodecortech S p A : 29.11.2021 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021

Filago, 29 November 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 22th to 26th November 2021, it purchased no. 6,500 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 4.3433 per share, for a total value of Euro 28,231.31

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 26th November 2021 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date

No. of ordinary shares

Average Price

Countervalue (Euro)

purchased

(Euro)

22/11/2021

1500

4,3700

6555,00

23/11/2021

2335

4,3386

10130,55

24/11/2021

453

4,36

1975,08

25/11/2021

712

4,3689

3110,68

26/11/2021

1500

4,3067

6460

Total

6500

4,343

28231,31

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 26th November 2021, the Company holds 12,500 treasury shares equal to 0,092% of the share capital.

Date

Execution Time

No. Of ordinary

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

shares purchased

22/11/2021

11:11:29

500

4,35

2175,00

22/11/2021

11:58:39

500

4,34

2170,00

22/11/2021

17:13:31

500

4,42

2210,00

23/11/2021

10:58:28

500

4,34

2170,00

23/11/2021

11:09:30

500

4,35

2175,00

23/11/2021

12:26:10

500

4,32

2160,00

23/11/2021

17:06:42

500

4,35

2175,00

23/11/2021

15:46:42

335

4,33

1450,55

24/11/2021

14:42:53

100

4,36

436,00

24/11/2021

15:53:28

353

4,36

1539,08

25/11/2021

15:23:52

500

4,36

2180,00

25/11/2021

16:58:56

212

4,39

930,68

26/11/2021

09:19:36

500

4,32

2160,00

26/11/2021

11:22:59

500

4,31

2155,00

26/11/2021

17:17:13

500

4,29

2145,00

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 17.435.133,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
