Neodecortech S p A : 5.04.2022 Corrigendum to the press release dated 31 March 2021 (Notice of availability of the documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2022) Download

PRESS RELEASE

• Corrigendum to the press release dated 31 March 2021 (Notice of availability of the documents for the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2022)

Filago, 5 April 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with regard to the press release published on 31 March 2022, informs that a number of inaccuracies were found in the Annual Report at 31 December 2021 (comprising the Draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2021, the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2021, the Directors' Report on Operations and the certification of the Financial Reporting Manager as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of the TUF, together with the

Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report) published on the same date, owing to a corrigendum in the Independent Auditors' Report to which some spelling changes were made. Specifically:

- Section "Opinion": The following sentence has been added to the last line of the second paragraph (after "by the European Union"): "as well as with the provisions issued in implementation of Article 9 of Legislative Decree no. 38/05"

- Section "Responsibilities of the Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors for the Consolidated Financial Statements": The following sentence has been added to the third line of the first paragraph (after "by the European Union"): "as well as with the provisions issued in implementation of Article 9 of Legislative Decree no. 38/05"

The updated Annual Report1 is publicly available at the Company's registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism 1info at www.1info.it as well as on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it (Investor/Corporate Governance/Documents and Shareholders' Meetings/Shareholders' Meetings and Investor/Investor relations/Financial Documents /2021 sections).

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

1 The 2021 Annual Report will be made publicly available in the ESEF format set forth in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815, as well as, on a voluntary basis, in the supplementary PDF format.

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy

Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking BPER Banca S.p.A. neodecortech@bper.it 051-2756537 www. bper.it Investor Relator Neodecortech S.p.A. T +39 035 99 63 02 F +39 035 99 52 25 Luigi Cologniinvestor.relations@neodecortech.itwww.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it