Neodecortech S p A : 7.02.2022 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 1st to 4th February 2022 Download

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Neodecortech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Neodecortech S p A : 7.02.2022 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 1st to 4th February 2022

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 1st to 4th February 2022

Filago, 7th February 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 1st to 5th February 2022, it purchased no. 4,300 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 4.2269 per share, for a total value of Euro 18,175.51

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 4th February 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date

No. of ordinary shares

Average Price

Countervalue (Euro)

purchased

(Euro)

01/02/2022

400

4,2451

1.698,05

02/02/2022

600

4,2950

2.577,00

03/02/2022

1046

4,2578

4.453,66

04/02/2022

2254

4,1911

9.446,80

Total

4300

4,2269

18.175,51

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 4th February 2022, the Company holds 39,000 treasury shares equal to 0,274% of the share capital.

Date

Execution Time

No. Of ordinary

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

shares purchased

01/02/2022

16:23:07

39

4,2000

163,80

01/02/2022

17:16:00

361

4,2500

1534,25

02/02/2022

12:42:53

300

4,2900

1287,00

02/02/2022

17:20:10

300

4,3000

1290,00

03/02/2022

17:35:00

46

4,2100

193,66

03/02/2022

16:16:06

1000

4,2600

4260,00

04/02/2022

09:55:37

1000

4,2000

4200,00

04/02/2022

12:21:14

677

4,1800

2829,86

04/02/2022

17:22:24

323

4,1800

1350,14

04/02/2022

17:24:19

254

4,2000

1066,80

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 17.435.133,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 17.435.133,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
