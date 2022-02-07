Neodecortech S p A : 7.02.2022 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 1st to 4th February 2022 Download

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 1st to 4th February 2022

Filago, 7th February 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 1st to 5th February 2022, it purchased no. 4,300 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 4.2269 per share, for a total value of Euro 18,175.51

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 4th February 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date No. of ordinary shares Average Price Countervalue (Euro) purchased (Euro) 01/02/2022 400 4,2451 1.698,05 02/02/2022 600 4,2950 2.577,00 03/02/2022 1046 4,2578 4.453,66 04/02/2022 2254 4,1911 9.446,80 Total 4300 4,2269 18.175,51

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 4th February 2022, the Company holds 39,000 treasury shares equal to 0,274% of the share capital.

Date Execution Time No. Of ordinary Average Price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) shares purchased 01/02/2022 16:23:07 39 4,2000 163,80 01/02/2022 17:16:00 361 4,2500 1534,25 02/02/2022 12:42:53 300 4,2900 1287,00 02/02/2022 17:20:10 300 4,3000 1290,00 03/02/2022 17:35:00 46 4,2100 193,66 03/02/2022 16:16:06 1000 4,2600 4260,00 04/02/2022 09:55:37 1000 4,2000 4200,00 04/02/2022 12:21:14 677 4,1800 2829,86 04/02/2022 17:22:24 323 4,1800 1350,14 04/02/2022 17:24:19 254 4,2000 1066,80