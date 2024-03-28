Neodecortech S.p.A.

Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated January 27, 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023

This report has been translated into English from the original, which was prepared in Italian and represents the only authentic copy, solely for the convenience of international readers.

Independent auditor's Report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated January 27, 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

To the Shareholders of Neodecortech S.p.A.

Report on the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Neodecortech Group (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, the consolidated statement of cash flow for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at December 13, 2023, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as well as the regulation issued to implement art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/'05.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the ethical and independence requirements applicable in Italy to the audit of financial statements.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters

Audit response

Revenues' estimation deriving from "Maximization"

Sales revenues include the estimate of revenues accrued relating to electricity produced by the subsidiary Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l. at 31 December 2023, for a total amount of Euro 17,280 thousand, of which Euro 1,839 thousand related to the 2022 Maximization and recorded under "Other revenues".

The energy sector is regulated by regulations and authorization procedures, characterized by high complexity. The processes and methods of evaluation and determination of the estimate made by the Directors are based on complex assumptions which, by their nature, involve recourse to the judgement of management..

We considered this issue to be a key aspect of the audit in relation to the complexity of the regulatory matter as well as the relevance of the items concerned in the consolidated financial statements of Neodecortech Group as at 31 December 2023.

The disclosure relating to this aspect is provided in the Explanatory Notes to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and to the interim consolidated reports of Neodecortech Group at the paragraph "Relevant segment and comments on operations ".

Our Audit procedures in response to the key issue identified included:

▪ Discussions with the Management concerning, among other things, the understanding and evolution of the applicable legislation;

▪ Examination of the main documentation prepared by the subsidiary Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l.;

▪ Verification of accounting treatment: correct registration, classification and related accounting treatment;

▪ Verification of the exchange of communications/information with the disbursing authority;

▪ Assessment of the adequacy of the forecasts with respect to the final figures presented in the Group's previous interim statements and the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023;

▪ The validity procedures on a sample of data used by management to determine the revenues accrued;

▪ Verification of the correctness of the calculation of the CVR prepared by the Company and authorized by the Regulatory Body.

We have verified the adequacy of the disclosure provided in the Directors' Report and in the Explanatory Notes to the Financial Statements in relation to these aspects.

Responsibilities of the Directors and Those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as well as the regulation issued to implement art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/'05 and, within the terms prescribed by the law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Parent Company Neodecortech S.p.A. or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISA Italia will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISA Italia, we exercised professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also have:

▪ Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficent and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

▪ Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

▪ Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.

▪ Concluded on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

▪ Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

▪ Obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

We have communicated with Those charged with governance, as properly identified in accordance with ISA Italia, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We have also provided Those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical and independence requirements applicable in Italy, and communicated with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate relevant risks or the safeguards measures applied.

Other information communicated pursuant to article 10 of Regulation (EU) 537/2014

We were initially engaged by the Shareholders meeting of Neodecortech S.p.A. on December 9, 2019 to perform the audits of the Company's and the consolidated financial statements of the Group of each fiscal year starting from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2028.

We declare that we did not provide prohibited non-audit services, referred to article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) 537/2014, and that we remained independent of the Company in conducting the audit.

We confirm that the opinion on the consolidated financial statements of Neodecortech S.p.A. included in this audit report is consistent with the content of the additional report prepared in accordance with article 11 of the EU Regulation n.537/2014, submitted to Those charged with governance.

Reports on other legal and regulatory requirements

Opinion on the compliance to the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815

The Directors of Neodecortech S.p.A. are responsible for the application of the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of European Commission regarding the regulatory technical standards pertaining the electronic reporting format specifications (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format) (hereinafter the "Delegated Regulation") to the consolidated financial statements, to be included in the Annual financial report.

We have performed the procedures required under audit standard (SA Italia) no. 700B in order to express an opinion on the compliance of the consolidated financial statements to the requirements of the Delegated Regulation.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023 have been prepared in XHTML format and have been marked-up, in all material respects, in compliance to the requirements of Delegated Regulation.

Due to certain technical limitations, some information included in the [explanatory][illustrative] notes to the consolidated financial statements when extracted from the XHTML format to an XBRL instance may not be reproduced in an identical manner with respect to the corresponding information presented in the consolidated financial statements in XHTML format.

Opinion pursuant to article 14, paragraph 2, (e), of Legislative Decree n. 39 dated 27 January 2010 and of article 123-bis, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree n. 58, dated 24 February 1998

The Directors of Neodecortech S.p.A. are responsible for the preparation of the report on operations and of the corporate governance report of Neodecortech S.p.A. as at December 31, 2023, including their consistency with the consolidated financial statements and their compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

We have performed the procedures required under audit standard (SA Italia) n. 720B in order to express an opinion on the consistency of the report on operations and of specific information of the corporate governance report as provided by article 123-bis, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree n. 58/'98, with the consolidated financial statements of Neodecortech Group as at December 31, 2023 and on their compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, and in order to assess whether they contain material misstatements.

In our opinion, the report on operations and the above mentioned specific information of the corporate governance report are consistent with the consolidated financial statements of Neodecortech Group as at December 31, 2023 and are compliant with applicable laws and regulations.

With reference to the assessment pursuant to article 14, paragraph. 2, (e), of Legislative Decree n. 39/'10 based on our knowledge and understanding of the entity and its environment obtained through our audit, we have nothing to report.

Statement in accordance with article 4 of Consob Regulation in application of Legislative Decree no. 254, of December 30, 2016

The Directors of Neodecortech S.p.A. are responsible for the preparation on a voluntary basis of the consolidated non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no.254, of December 30,2016. We have checked that the Directors had approved the consolidated non-financial statement.

According to article 3, paragraph 10, of Legislative Decree n.254, of December 30,2016 the compliance of the consolidated non-financial statement is attested by BDO Italia S.p.A..

Milan, March 28, 2024

BDO Italia S.p.A.

Signed by

Lelio Bigogno

Partner

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated January 27, 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

Financial statements at 31 December 2023

This report has been translated into English from the original, which was prepared in Italian and represents the only authentic copy, solely for the convenience of international readers.

Independent auditor's Report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated January 27 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

To the shareholders of Neodecortech S.p.A.

Report on the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Neodecortech S.p.A. (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as well as the regulation issued to implement article 9 of Legislative Decree N0. 38/05.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical and independence requirements applicable in Italy to the audit of financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters Audit response VALUATION OF INVESTMENTS As at December 31, 2023 investments amounted of Our audit procedures in response to the key audit about € 42,8 million, referred to the investment in matter identified included, among the others, the Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. for € 42,7 milion and following:

NDT energy S.r.l. for € 147 thousand, both fully owned by the Company. Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. investment amounted of about € 11,5 million, totally referred to the 100% interest in Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l.

At least annually, Management checks for the presence of indicators of impairment of each investment in line with its management strategy for the legal entities belonging to the Group. If any such indicators of impairment are identified, an impairment test is performed on the relevant assets.

In light of the materiality and nature of the element involved, we believe that this issue represents a Key Audit Matter.

Disclosure regarding the valuation of investments is provided in the Directors Report of Operation and in the Explanatory Notes to the Financial Statements - Note "General Criteria for the preparation of the financial statements".

▪ discussions with Management;

▪ analysis of the investments' variation over the fiscal year and review of the most significant acquisitions and sales;

▪ review of the correct classification and of the related accounting treatment;

▪ collection of the financial statements for all the investments;

▪ testing for the presence of impairment' indicators;

▪ analysis of the evaluations carried out by the Company for the identification of impairment' indicators;

▪ comparison of operating cash flows forecast with the business plan for consistency.

We also tested the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosure provided in the Notes to the Financial Statements on the valuation of investments.

Responsibilities of the Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as well as the regulation issued to implement article 9 of Legislative Decree N0. 38/05 and, within the terms provide by the law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISA Italia will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISA Italia, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also have:

▪ Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

▪ Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

▪ Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.

▪ Concluded on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

▪ Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We have communicated with those charged with governance, as properly identified in accordance with ISA Italia, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We have also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical and independence requirements applicable in Italy and communicated with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate relevant risks or the safeguards measures applied.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We described those matters in the auditor's report.