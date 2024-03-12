improving its position versus 31 December 2022.

With specific regard to Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l. ("BEG"), it operated under the so-called maximization scheme until 30 September 2023 and then restarted production on 11 December 2023 following the publication of Decree Law 181/2023 (so-called "Energy Decree"), later converted by Law 11/2024, which introduced the temporary "minimum guaranteed prices" system.

Revenue from Sales and Services at 31 December 2023 decreased by € 34.9 million (-17.7%) versus 31 December 2022. For NDT and its subsidiary Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. ("CDG"), this decrease is attributable mainly to the effect of the general slowdown in demand as well as the reduction in unit prices of approximately 5-7% in line with 2023 Budget forecasts. For the subsidiary BEG, the decrease in revenue versus 2022 (down by approximately € -14 million) is related to both the decrease in energy prices in 2023 versus 2022 and, most importantly, to the production stoppage during the periods 1 April-15 May and 1 October-10 December, due to the discontinuation of the maximization scheme and the consequent reinstatement of revenue. Excluding the effects of the Energy Division, the performance of various regions showed differing trends. Italy and Europe experienced a less pronounced decline, with decreases of -10.7% and -6%, respectively, compared to the rest of the world.

Other revenue is composed of core and non-core income and includes € 1.8 million related to the 2022 maximization scheme.

In 2023, cost of sales and other net operating costs amounted to € 137.2 million, accounting for 84.9% of revenue, down versus the same period of the prior year of € 170.4 million (86.7% of revenue), due to the partial reduction in prices of the Group's strategic raw materials. The reduction in raw material costs in 2023 resulted in only a partial improvement in margins as the slowdown in demand required an immediate transfer of the reduction in sales prices billed to customers to avoid losing market shares.

Personnel expense amounted to € 21.0 million, making for 13% of revenue, up versus the same period of the prior year (10.7% of revenue), but with no increase in absolute terms. The number of employees at 31 December dropped to 390 versus 400 at 31 December 2022. The increase in unit cost per employee is related to the contract renewals that took place.

In light of the above, EBITDA decreased in absolute terms by € -2.1 million at 31 December 2023, but improved its margin, which rose to 8.6% of sales versus 8.1% in 2022.

EBIT came to € 4.6 million (2.9% of revenue) versus € 6.1 million (3.1% of revenue) at 31 December 2022.

With regard to the financial items of the income statement, the net decrease of € -5.2 million versus 31 December 2022, is due mainly to a positive non-recurring item of a financial nature recorded in 2022. Net of these extraordinary effects, the Group's interest expense from the costs of mortgages, leases and short-term lines, increased versus 2022 due to the well-known increases in interest rates.

The result before tax shows a profit of € 2.6 million versus € 9.2 million in the prior year. Net of the payable write-off mentioned above, adjusted profit before tax amounted to € 5.6 million.

2023 thus closes with a net profit of € 2.8 million (or 1.8% of revenue) versus € 8.4 million in 2022 (4.3% of revenue). Mention should be made that tax has a positive effect on income, due to the effect of non-taxable tax grants for energy and gas-intensive companies accrued in the year, as well as the effects of tax consolidation with the parent Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A..

As mentioned above, capital expenditure in 2023 in tangible fixed assets amounted to € 6.5 million, carried out primarily by the Parent Company and referring to new plant and machinery, including the new impregnation line up and running since early 2024, as well as to the improvement and efficiency of existing plant and machinery.

Equity stood at € 77.5 million, up slightly from € 77.3 million at 31 December 2022, impacted by profit for the year.