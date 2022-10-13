Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 – Conclusion of the share buyback programme

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022

Conclusion of the share buyback programme

Filago, 13th October 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - Euronext STAR Milan segment, announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021 (the "Programme"), in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022, it purchased no. 1,700 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 2.8541 per share, for a total value of Euro 4,852.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date No. of ordinary shares Average Price Countervalue (Euro) purchased (Euro) 10/10/2022 400 2.9100 1,164.00 11/10/2022 400 2.9500 1,180.00 12/10/2022 400 2.8200 1,128.00 13/10/2022 500 2.7600 1,380.00 Total 1700 2.8541 4,852.00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

The Company also announces that, as of today, the Programme came to its conclusion and, in execution of the latter, an aggregate amount of 123,000 treasury shares (equal to 0.865% of the share capital) were purchased between 12th November 2021 (included) and 13th October 2022 (included).

Prior to the beginning of the Programme, NDT did not own any treasury shares. Therefore, as of the closing date of the Programme, the Company own a total of 123,000 treasury shares equal to 0.865% of the share capital.

Date Execution Time No. Of ordinary Average Price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) shares purchased 10/10/2022 10:02:47 400 2.9100 1164.00 11/10/2022 09:45:12 400 2.9500 1180.00 12/10/2022 15:48:14 400 2.8200 1128.00 13/10/2022 09:06:28 500 2.7600 1380.00

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of