Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 – Conclusion of the share buyback programme
10/13/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022
Conclusion of the share buyback programme
Filago, 13th October 2022
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - Euronext STAR Milan segment, announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021 (the "Programme"), in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022, it purchased no. 1,700 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 2.8541 per share, for a total value of Euro 4,852.00.
Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).
Date
No. of ordinary shares
Average Price
Countervalue (Euro)
purchased
(Euro)
10/10/2022
400
2.9100
1,164.00
11/10/2022
400
2.9500
1,180.00
12/10/2022
400
2.8200
1,128.00
13/10/2022
500
2.7600
1,380.00
Total
1700
2.8541
4,852.00
Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.
The Company also announces that, as of today, the Programme came to its conclusion and, in execution of the latter, an aggregate amount of 123,000 treasury shares (equal to 0.865% of the share capital) were purchased between 12th November 2021 (included) and 13th October 2022 (included).
Prior to the beginning of the Programme, NDT did not own any treasury shares. Therefore, as of the closing date of the Programme, the Company own a total of 123,000 treasury shares equal to 0.865% of the share capital.
Date
Execution Time
No. Of ordinary
Average Price (Euro)
Countervalue (Euro)
shares purchased
10/10/2022
10:02:47
400
2.9100
1164.00
11/10/2022
09:45:12
400
2.9500
1180.00
12/10/2022
15:48:14
400
2.8200
1128.00
13/10/2022
09:06:28
500
2.7600
1380.00
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of
C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331
decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
For further information:
Specialist and Corporate Broking
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www.bper.it
Luigi Cologni
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
* * *
