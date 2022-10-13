Advanced search
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
2.780 EUR   -1.42%
02:32pNeodecortech S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 – Conclusion of the share buyback programme
PU
09/12Neodecortech S P A : H1 2022_MidCap Partners
PU
09/12Neodecortech S P A : H1 2022_Hardman&Co
PU
Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 – Conclusion of the share buyback programme

10/13/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022

Conclusion of the share buyback programme

Filago, 13th October 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - Euronext STAR Milan segment, announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021 (the "Programme"), in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022, it purchased no. 1,700 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 2.8541 per share, for a total value of Euro 4,852.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period from 10th to 13th October 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date

No. of ordinary shares

Average Price

Countervalue (Euro)

purchased

(Euro)

10/10/2022

400

2.9100

1,164.00

11/10/2022

400

2.9500

1,180.00

12/10/2022

400

2.8200

1,128.00

13/10/2022

500

2.7600

1,380.00

Total

1700

2.8541

4,852.00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

The Company also announces that, as of today, the Programme came to its conclusion and, in execution of the latter, an aggregate amount of 123,000 treasury shares (equal to 0.865% of the share capital) were purchased between 12th November 2021 (included) and 13th October 2022 (included).

Prior to the beginning of the Programme, NDT did not own any treasury shares. Therefore, as of the closing date of the Programme, the Company own a total of 123,000 treasury shares equal to 0.865% of the share capital.

Date

Execution Time

No. Of ordinary

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

shares purchased

10/10/2022

10:02:47

400

2.9100

1164.00

11/10/2022

09:45:12

400

2.9500

1180.00

12/10/2022

15:48:14

400

2.8200

1128.00

13/10/2022

09:06:28

500

2.7600

1380.00

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www.bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
