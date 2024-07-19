PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 15th to 19th July 2024

Filago, 19th July 2024

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative surfaces for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 19 April 2024, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 22 April 2024, in the period from 15th to 19th July 2024, it purchased no. 3,000 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 3.2400 per share, for a total value of Euro 9,720.00

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 19th July 2024 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

No. Of ordinary shares Average Price Countervalue Date purchased (Euro) (Euro) 15/07/2024 - - - 16/07/2024 2,000.00 3.2300 6,460.00 17/07/2024 1,000.00 3.2600 3,260.00 18/07/2024 - - - 19/07/2024 - - - Total 3,000.00 3.2400 9,720.00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the table below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 19th July 2024, the Company holds 444,000 treasury shares equal to 3.123% of the share capital.