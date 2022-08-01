Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Neodecortech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:53 2022-08-01 am EDT
3.220 EUR   +4.55%
11:05aNEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022
PU
07/25NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 18th to 22nd July 2022
PU
07/18NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 11th to 15th July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022

Filago, 1st August 2022

NeodecortechS.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the productionof decorative papers for laminated panels andflooring used in interior design, listedin the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")segment organizedand managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022, it purchased no. 5,700 treasury sharesat the weighted average price of Euro 3.0114 per share, for a total value of Euro 17,165.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation2016/1052/EU and based on the informationprovided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacksmade on a daily basis in the period up to 29th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date

No. of ordinary shares

Average Price

Countervalue (Euro)

purchased

(Euro)

25/07/2022

1500

3.0167

4,525.00

26/07/2022

1000

3.0450

3,045.00

27/07/2022

1500

2.9567

4,435.00

28/07/2022

800

2.9850

2,388.00

29/07/2022

900

3.0800

2,772.00

Total

5700

3.0114

17,165.00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 29th July 2022, the Company holds 117,093 treasury shares equal to 0.824% of the share capital.

Date

Execution Time

No. Of ordinary

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

shares purchased

25/07/2022

10:18:51

500

3.0100

1505.00

25/07/2022

16:39:09

400

3.0200

1208.00

25/07/2022

17:02:45

600

3.0200

1812.00

26/07/2022

16:06:01

500

3.0300

1515.00

26/07/2022

17:15:05

500

3.0600

1530.00

27/07/2022

10:12:20

500

2.9800

1490.00

27/07/2022

13:12:30

500

2.9500

1475.00

27/07/2022

15:52:42

500

2.9400

1470.00

28/07/2022

13:28:14

500

3.0000

1500.00

28/07/2022

14:44:13

300

2.9600

888.00

29/07/2022

10:27:29

500

3.0800

1540.00

29/07/2022

16:33:11

400

3.0800

1232.00

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortechis one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

NeodecortechS.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63

02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52

25

www.bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorizationby local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributedor transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the UnitedStates or any other jurisdictionwithout registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentionedin this press release have not beenand will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the UnitedStates, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 15:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
11:05aNEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 202..
PU
07/25NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 18th to 22nd July 202..
PU
07/18NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 11th to 15th July 202..
PU
07/11NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022
PU
07/04NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 27th June to 1st July..
PU
06/20NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 14th to 17th June 202..
PU
05/12Neodecortech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28NEODECORTECH S P A : 28.04.2022 Board of Directors of April 28th 2022 Download
PU
04/27NEODECORTECH S P A : 27.04.2022 Approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2021 ..
PU
04/13NEODECORTECH S P A : _ Investor Presentation April 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 10,3 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 20,8 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 43,5 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Neodecortech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 91,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Cologni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Zanobini Group CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Luca Peli Chairman
Adriano Bianchi Independent Director
Sara Bertolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.-29.84%44
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.2.18%4 677
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.50%1 818
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-11.14%836
JK PAPER LIMITED69.01%740
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-2.65%603