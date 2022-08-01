Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022

Filago, 1st August 2022

NeodecortechS.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the productionof decorative papers for laminated panels andflooring used in interior design, listedin the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")segment organizedand managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022, it purchased no. 5,700 treasury sharesat the weighted average price of Euro 3.0114 per share, for a total value of Euro 17,165.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation2016/1052/EU and based on the informationprovided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacksmade on a daily basis in the period up to 29th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Date No. of ordinary shares Average Price Countervalue (Euro) purchased (Euro) 25/07/2022 1500 3.0167 4,525.00 26/07/2022 1000 3.0450 3,045.00 27/07/2022 1500 2.9567 4,435.00 28/07/2022 800 2.9850 2,388.00 29/07/2022 900 3.0800 2,772.00 Total 5700 3.0114 17,165.00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 29th July 2022, the Company holds 117,093 treasury shares equal to 0.824% of the share capital.