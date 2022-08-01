Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022
PRESS RELEASE
Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022
Filago, 1st August 2022
NeodecortechS.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the productionof decorative papers for laminated panels andflooring used in interior design, listedin the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")segment organizedand managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 25th to 29th July 2022, it purchased no. 5,700 treasury sharesat the weighted average price of Euro 3.0114 per share, for a total value of Euro 17,165.00.
Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation2016/1052/EU and based on the informationprovided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacksmade on a daily basis in the period up to 29th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).
Date
No. of ordinary shares
Average Price
Countervalue (Euro)
purchased
(Euro)
25/07/2022
1500
3.0167
4,525.00
26/07/2022
1000
3.0450
3,045.00
27/07/2022
1500
2.9567
4,435.00
28/07/2022
800
2.9850
2,388.00
29/07/2022
900
3.0800
2,772.00
Total
5700
3.0114
17,165.00
Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.
As a result of the above buybacks, at 29th July 2022, the Company holds 117,093 treasury shares equal to 0.824% of the share capital.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortechis one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
