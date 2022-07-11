Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022
Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022
Filago, 11th July 2022
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022, it purchased no. 2,400 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 3.2975 per share, for a total value of Euro 7,914.00.
Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 8th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).
Data
Numero azioni
Prezzo medio
Controvalore (Euro)
ordinarie acquistate
(Euro)
04/07/2022
300
3,3000
990,00
05/07/2022
600
3,3000
1.980,00
06/07/2022
600
3,2900
1.974,00
07/07/2022
300
3,2400
972,00
08/07/2022
600
3,3300
1.998,00
Totale
2400
3,2975
7.914,00
Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.
As a result of the above buybacks, at 8th July 2022, the Company holds 101,693 treasury shares equal to 0,715% of the share capital.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
