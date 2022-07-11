Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Neodecortech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:50 2022-07-11 am EDT
3.250 EUR   -0.31%
09:14aNEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022
PU
07/04NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 27th June to 1st July 2022
PU
06/20NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 14th to 17th June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022

Filago, 11th July 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022, it purchased no. 2,400 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 3.2975 per share, for a total value of Euro 7,914.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 8th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Data

Numero azioni

Prezzo medio

Controvalore (Euro)

ordinarie acquistate

(Euro)

04/07/2022

300

3,3000

990,00

05/07/2022

600

3,3000

1.980,00

06/07/2022

600

3,2900

1.974,00

07/07/2022

300

3,2400

972,00

08/07/2022

600

3,3300

1.998,00

Totale

2400

3,2975

7.914,00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 8th July 2022, the Company holds 101,693 treasury shares equal to 0,715% of the share capital.

Date

Execution Time

No. Of ordinary

Average Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

shares purchased

04/07/2022

09:59:19

300

3,3000

990,00

05/07/2022

15:09:39

300

3,3200

996,00

05/07/2022

17:00:39

300

3,2800

984,00

06/07/2022

10:26:57

300

3,2800

984,00

06/07/2022

15:27:19

300

3,3000

990,00

07/07/2022

11:19:28

300

3,2400

972,00

08/07/2022

11:02:27

300

3,3600

1008,00

08/07/2022

13:01:37

300

3,3000

990,00

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www.bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Neodecortech S.p.A. - Via Provinciale 2, 24040 Filago (BG) Italy Tel. +39 035996111 - Fax +39 035995225 - www.neodecortech.it

Capitale Sociale Euro 18,804,209.37 i.v.

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151 - P. IVA IT 02833670165 - R.E.A. 193331

I

T

0

1

.I

T

/

1

.V

5

5

.0

267

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
09:14aNEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022
PU
07/04NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 27th June to 1st July..
PU
06/20NEODECORTECH S P A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 14th to 17th June 202..
PU
05/12Neodecortech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28NEODECORTECH S P A : 28.04.2022 Board of Directors of April 28th 2022 Download
PU
04/27NEODECORTECH S P A : 27.04.2022 Approved the financial statements as of December 31, 2021 ..
PU
04/13NEODECORTECH S P A : _ Investor Presentation April 2022
PU
04/06NEODECORTECH S P A : 6.04.2022 Notice of availability of the lists of candidates for the a..
PU
04/05NEODECORTECH S P A : 5.04.2022 Corrigendum to the press release dated 31 March 2021 (Notic..
PU
04/04NEODECORTECH S P A : 4.04.2022 Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 28th to 1st..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 185 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2022 10,3 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2022 20,8 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 46,0 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Neodecortech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,26 €
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Cologni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Zanobini Group CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Luca Peli Chairman
Adriano Bianchi Independent Director
Sara Bertolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.-25.74%47
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.3.74%4 785
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-17.63%1 786
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-27.76%1 432
SYLVAMO CORPORATION6.45%1 307
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-10.59%824