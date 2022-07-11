Neodecortech S p A : Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure of share buybacks in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022

Filago, 11th July 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, as part of the share buyback programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021, previously disclosed to the market on the same date and on 12 November 2021, in the period from 4th to 8th July 2022, it purchased no. 2,400 treasury shares at the weighted average price of Euro 3.2975 per share, for a total value of Euro 7,914.00.

Below, pursuant to Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU and based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge BPER Banca S.p.A., are the details in aggregate form of the share buybacks made on a daily basis in the period up to 8th July 2022 on Euronext Milan (EXM).

Data Numero azioni Prezzo medio Controvalore (Euro) ordinarie acquistate (Euro) 04/07/2022 300 3,3000 990,00 05/07/2022 600 3,3000 1.980,00 06/07/2022 600 3,2900 1.974,00 07/07/2022 300 3,2400 972,00 08/07/2022 600 3,3300 1.998,00 Totale 2400 3,2975 7.914,00

Details of all buybacks during the above period are shown on the pages below.

As a result of the above buybacks, at 8th July 2022, the Company holds 101,693 treasury shares equal to 0,715% of the share capital.