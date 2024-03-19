INVESTOR PRESENTATION March 2024
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NEODECORTECH") solely for use in connection with the presentation of the Company to potential investors and shareholders and may not be
used for any other purposes.
The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.
Certain information contained in this presentation may contain forward - looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to a number of significant risks and future events which are outside NEODECORTECH's control and cannot be estimated in advance such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved on the market. These forward- looking state- ments speak only as at the date of this presentation.
NEODECORTECH cautions you that forward looking-statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
In addition, even if NEODECORTECH's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation,
those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
NEODECORTECH expressly disclaims any obligation or undertak- ing to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in NEODE- CORTECH expectations with regard thereto or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The recipient will be solely responsible for conducting its own assessment of the information set out in this presentation and for any underlying business decision. NEODECORTECH has not made an independent evaluation or appraisal of its own shares, assets or liabilities (contingent or otherwise).
None of NEODECORTECH, its shareholders, or any of their respec- tive affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
The information contained in this presentation may constitute inside information pursuant to EU Regulation n. 596/2014, therefore the recipient undertakes to comply with the applicable regulations and, in particular, to not disclose them (i.e. by transmitting, circulating or publishing) in any way.
By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations and restrictions.
Investor Presentation
INDEX
1. Company overview
4. ESG approach
At a glance
Circular economy
Group structure
2023 carbon neutrality scope 1 + 2
Vertical integration benefits
Fully commited ESG agenda
Intercompany flows: economics
Sustainable development goals
circular economy
Sustainable strategy
Industry structure
Strategic positiong
Wide and diversifed portfolio product
Experienced managmenent team
Key financial numbers
Sales mix: product & geography
Shareholders and market data
2. Economics & financials 2019 - 2023
5. Appendix
Financial results
Income statement 2023 - 2022
Net sales
Balance sheet statement 2023 - 2022
Ebitda & ebitda margin
Net financial position 2023 - 2022
Ebitda & ebitda margin without Bioenergia Guarcino
Certifications
Net income
Contacts
Net working capital
2023 cash flow analysis
Net financial position
3. Growth strategy
Investor Presentation
1. Company overview
5
Neodecortech, a group 100% Made in Italy.
4 companies sharing the same vision and a clear industrial and ESG strategy:
Providing the interior design industry with high-end decors and surfaces enhanced by distinctive
Italian flair for a sustainable living
1. Company overview
6
AT A GLANCE
75 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
Neodecortech is a top player in the niche of decorative surfaces design and manufacturing (mostly paper, plus plastic more recently) for the interior design and flooring industries.
A HIGHLY SINERGISTIC BUSINESS MODEL
The Group is built around three pillars: printing, impregnation and lamification, paper mill and energy plant. This structure allows the Group to i) exploit cross- selling ca- pacity and ii) save energy costs (electricity and steam).
HIGH SPECIALIZATION THROUGHOUT THE VALUECHAIN
The Group covers every stage of the production process of decorative paper, from paper production, through surface finishing and impregnation, to the finished product and management of end-of-line logistics.
A WELL DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
The Group offers almost 900 types of decorations, representing different natural materials such as wood and stone, surfaces such as metal and cement, as well as textures of textile inspiration and abstracts.
SUSTAINABLE USE OF RESOURCES & CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Scrap paper from production process are employed as secondary raw material. In 2023, about 1,200 tons of waste paper were collected and delivered for recovery. Furthermore, the energy plant is powered by sustainable bioliquids.
100% owned
1. Company overview
7
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS MODELS
Group structure
Neodecortech S.p.A. - 1947 (44% of FY23 revenue, 222 employees)
Founded in 1947, is the parent company of the Group. Under the brand name Confalonieri, Plana and Texte it is specialized in paper printing, polymeric films printing, polymeric lacquering and embossing, paper impregnation and lamination.
Printing: 4 industrial paper printing machines, 1 industrial polymeric printing machines, 2 labo printing machines,
4 digital labo printing machines;
Impregnation: 3 (+1) melamine machines, 1 finish foil/melamine machine, 1 800 mm width machine
Lacquering & embossing: 1 + 1 machine for polymeric films;
Lamination: 3 industrial CPL machines, 1 650 mm width CPL machine
NDT energy S.r.l. - 2022
Energy Plant (0% of FY23 revenue)
100% owned
Established in 10.2022 is located in Casoli d'Atri (TE) and currently not operative. As of today is waiting for the authorization as a waste-to-energy plant, capable of reusing waste
process and satisfy almost all of the heat requirements of NDT "laminate" division.
Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. - 1990
Paper Mill (38% of FY23 revenue, 164 employees )
Established in 1990, CDG is located in Guarcino and occupies an area of 144,000 m2 (of which 21,000 m2 covered). The Company has a production capacity of 50,000 tons/year (2 PM). The Company offers 3 product categories (for high and low pressure lamination as well as for flooring): base paper, unicolor paper, backer paper (underlay and kraft).
Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l. - 2006
Energy Plant (18% of FY23 revenue, 4 employees)
BEG, a cogeneration plant set up in 2006 in Guarcino, produces electrical and thermal energy through three endotherm diesel engines powered by tallow oil with low CO2 emissions. It has a production capacity of 9 steam tons and 20 MW per hour (3 engines) BEG supplies all the energy requirements of the Paper Mill.
Bergamo
Printing, Impregnation
Lacquering, Embossing
Casoli di Atri
Lamination
Energy plant
Energy plant
Guarcino
Paper mill
1. Company overview
8
EFFECTIVE BUSINESS MODELS
Vertical integration benefits
KNOW HOW - R&D
(Centralized R&D, co- development with the paper mill)
Vertical integration brings competitive advantages in terms of:
- flexibility;
- competitive purchase prices;
- maintaining control over R&D.
Operating efficiency via the energy plant
- business continuity in case of grid outages;
- virtually full coverage (90%) of power needs;
- production efficiency;
Cost saving
Vertical integration with the energy plant offers competitive advantages, producing significant economies of scale on energy costs (electricity and steam), and generating savings of approximately €4,6M p.a. (2023)
1. Company overview
9
INTERCOMPANY FLOWS 2023: integration but also a lot of market
100% Electricity
25% Steam-hot water
Bio-energy producer
Paper mill
(steamand
24% Electricity
base, unicolor
electricity)
and black paper
100% Steam-hot water
manifacturer
77%
18%
Decor layer printing Impregnation Plastic film printing
Paper & plastic filmlamination
76%
82%
Electricity
Market
100%
Source:
Internal average standardised data
Panel producer
Flooring producer
Impregnators
Printers
% Revenues
Electricity Market
% Costs
2022
1. Company overview
10
INTERCOMPANY FLOWS 2023: A FULLY SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS MODEL
A model based on the circular economy approach (see more at section 4)
CDG uses only FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council) pulp that comes from
sustainable certified forests (for a total consumption of 25k tons)
Paper production
Circular
Economy
Thermoplastic film production
92% of fuel used by the BEG power plant was derived from certified
tallow and other by- products of animal origin (ABPs)
Circular
Economy
The whole of CDG's electricity needs are covered with renewable
electricity produced by BEG
Paper Waste Recycle
Waste paper is recovered by CDG and than reused by NDT
66 tons of waste paper were recovered
Circular
PVC & PET
Economy
PRODUCERS
Thermoplastic Film Waste Recycle
Thermoplastic films are recovered by PVC & PET producers and than reused
by NDT
133 tons of waste thermoplastic films were recovered
