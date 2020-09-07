Neodecortech S p A : Presentazione societaria

DISCLAIMER

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Neodecortech at a glance

The Vision Group structure Confalonieri, Plana, Texte Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l. Plants and Operations Vertical integration beneﬁts Intercompany ﬂows Product lines Group ﬁgures 2019

Revenues 2019 breakdown by SBU Management Team

Company Governance Shareholders

Neodecortech: main historical milestones

2. Market

Total paper and paperboard market Focus on selected niches

Décor paper market

Global supply and demand of décor paper Neodecortech: geographical reach Strategic positioning

3. Financials

Consolidated revenues

Revenues breakdown 2019 vs 2018 Costs breakdown 2019 vs 2018 P&L EBITDA analysis

NET INCOME - analysis NWC & cash ﬂow analysis Cash ﬂow analysis 1H2020 Net ﬁnancial position

Debt maturity Income statement Balance sheet statement

4. Growth strategy

Key investment highlights Investment Opportunities

5. Neodecortech's sustainability approach

Strategy

The stakeholders ESG approach Materiality matrix & SDGs Environment

Social Governance Certiﬁcations Certiﬁcations history Key contacts

1. NEODECORTECH AT A GLANCE