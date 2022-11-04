Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Neodecortech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:56 2022-11-04 am EDT
2.940 EUR   +2.44%
Neodecortech S p A : Publication of financial analyst research

11/04/2022 | 10:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Publication of financial analyst research

Filago, 4th November 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan Segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces the publication on its website of the researches by financial analysts:

  • Banca Akros;
  • Midcap Partners;

following the approval of the Consolidated Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2022 of Neodecortech S.p.A.

The researches are available on the Company website at: https://www.neodecortech.it/en/investors/investor- relations/presentations-and-researches/

* * *

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

Codice ISIN azioni ordinarie: IT0005275778

For further information:

Specialist e Corporate Broking

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Luigi Cologni

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 18.804.209,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 18.804.209,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 189 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 9,45 M 9,22 M 9,22 M
Net Debt 2022 28,1 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,55x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 40,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 402
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Neodecortech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEODECORTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,87 €
Average target price 5,65 €
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Cologni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Zanobini Group CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Luca Peli Chairman
Adriano Bianchi Independent Director
Sara Bertolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.-34.62%39
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-11.49%3 743
SYLVAMO CORPORATION58.62%1 948
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-28.27%1 424
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.62%1 173
JK PAPER LIMITED93.78%814