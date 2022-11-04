Neodecortech S p A : Publication of financial analyst research

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of financial analyst research

Filago, 4th November 2022

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan Segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces the publication on its website of the researches by financial analysts:

Banca Akros;

Midcap Partners;

following the approval of the Consolidated Interim Management Statement at 30 September 2022 of Neodecortech S.p.A.

The researches are available on the Company website at: https://www.neodecortech.it/en/investors/investor- relations/presentations-and-researches/

* * *

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

Codice ISIN azioni ordinarie: IT0005275778

