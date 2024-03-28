COMUNICATO STAMPA

Publication of the Annual Report at 31 December 2023 and further documents

Filago, 28 March 2024

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" o la "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on Euronext Milan, a market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - Euronext STAR Milan Segment, announces that the following documents are publicly available at the registered office, at the authorized storage mechanism "1info" atwww.1info.it, as well as on the Company website at www.neodecortech.it (Investor/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Assemblee section):

- the Annual Report at 31 December 2023, including the Draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2023, the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2023, the Directors' Report on Operations and the statement of the Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the "TUF"), together with the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report (the "2023 Annual Report")1;

- the non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254 of 30 December 2016, prepared on a voluntary basis and including limited assurance (the "NFS");

- the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure pursuant to Article 123-bis TUF;

- the Report on the Remuneration Policy and on Compensation Paid pursuant to Article 123-ter TUF.

The 2023 Annual Report and the NFS are also publicly available on the Company websitewww.neodecortech.it in the Investor/Investor relations/Documenti finanziari/2024 section.

Full copies of the financial statements of the subsidiaries, Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. and Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l., are also filed with and made available at the Company's registered office.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative surfaces for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

1 The 2023 Annual Report will be made publicly available, in the manners indicated above, in the ESEF format set forth in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815, as well as, on a voluntary basis, in the supplementary PDF format.

