Neodecortech SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the research, development, production and sale of printed, and impregnated papers for furniture, furnishings, and flooring fields. It offers polyvinyl chloride semi-rigid thermoplastic polymer films printed with water-based inks for the furniture market and flooring; printed decorative papers for the production of low noise melamine panels, finish foils, edges, and high pressure laminates, as well as decorative flooring; melamine decorative papers or pre-impregnated paper for high and low pressure laminates; printed plastic films; finished and paintable papers, such as pre to post impregnated for the plating of backs and flat surfaces, among others.

Sector Paper Products