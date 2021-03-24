Neodecortech S p A : 23.03.2021 Notice of availability of 2020 Annual Report and documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021 of Neodecortech S.p.A. Download

Log in
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
Neodecortech S p A : 23.03.2021 Notice of availability of 2020 Annual Report and documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021 of Neodecortech S.p.A.

03/24/2021 | 07:17am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Notice of availability of 2020 Annual Report and documentation for the

Shareholders' Meeting on 13 April 2021 of Neodecortech S.p.A.

Filago, 23 March 2021

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), listed in the STAR segment organized and managed by

Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, announces that, with regard to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on 13 April 2021, it has made available at the registered office, on the Neodecortech website www.neodecortech.it (Investor/Investor Relations/Documenti finanziari/2021 section), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info, at www.1info.it,the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020, including the Draft Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report on Operations and the certification of the Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as well as the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Report, the Report on

Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, and the Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

Also available on the Neodecortech website at www.neodecortech.it (Investor/Corporate Governance/Documenti e assemblee/Assemblee section), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info, at www.1info.it and at the registered office of the Company, the Board of Directors' Explanatory Reports on items nos. 3, 4, and 5 of the Shareholders' Meeting agenda.

Notice is also given that copies of the latest approved financial statements of Neodecortech S.p.A.'s subsidiaries are available at the registered office (namely, Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A. and Bio Energia Guarcino S.r.l.).

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech, listed in the STAR segment organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale Euro 17.398.687,37 i.v.

R.E.A. BG - 193331

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking BPER Banca S.p.A. neodecortech@bper.it 051-2756537 www. bper.it

Investor Relator Neodecortech S.p.A.

T +39 035 99 63 02 F +39 035 99 52 25 Luigi Cologniinvestor.relations@neodecortech.itwww.neodecortech.it

** *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2020 2,50 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net Debt 2020 42,0 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 47,2 M 56,0 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 37,5%
