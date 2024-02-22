(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Thursday that it has approved the 2024-2026 Business Plan and the 2024-2026 ESG Plan.

The 2024-2026 Business Plan mainly includes: significant development of new product lines, such as laminates, EOS, all premium products aimed at the furniture and flooring market; consolidation of traditional lines such as decorative paper, printed decorative paper, printed plastic film; development of new markets in Southeast Asia; continuous process improvement through investments dedicated to development, productivity increase, consolidation of production and management capacity, and finally aimed at energy efficiency of the group.

The planned investments are mainly self-financed through internal cash generation and, for a residual part, through recourse to sustainable debt without affecting the company's creditworthiness.

Also approved was the ESG Action Plan 2024-2026, which focuses its resources on combating climate change, improving the use of water resources, and waste management. "The plan then continues to include significant support for the local communities on which the group's factories are located and places special emphasis on ethical and responsible supply chain analysis and management," reads the company's press release.

Neodecortech's stock closed Thursday up 0.6 percent to EUR3.15 per share.

