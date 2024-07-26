July 26, 2024 at 11:48 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it purchased 5,000 shares between July 22 and 26.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR3.2517 for a total value of EUR16,258.42.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 449,000 treasury shares or 3.2 percent of the share capital.

Neodecortech closed Friday in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR3.23 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

