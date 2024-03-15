(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it purchased 7,693 in the period from March 11 to March 15.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR3.0304 for a total value of EUR23,312.79.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 355,000 treasury shares or 2.5 percent of the share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday up 0.3 percent at EUR3.09 per share.

