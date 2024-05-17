May 17, 2024 at 01:16 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it purchased 7,100 shares between May 13 and May 17.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR2.9229 for a total value of EUR20,752.25.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 408,000 treasury shares or 2.9 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech closed Friday 1.7 percent in the red at EUR2.90 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

