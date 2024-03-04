March 04, 2024 at 05:04 am EST

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it purchased 8,400 of its own shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR3.0561 for a total value of EUR25,671.00.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 342,763 treasury shares or 2.4 percent of the share capital.

Neodecortech's stock fell 2.3 percent to EUR3.04 per share.

