February 12, 2024 at 01:48 am EST

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it has purchased 4,978 shares at an average price of EUR3.1326 for a total consideration of EUR15,594.18.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 325,000 treasury shares or about 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed down 0.6 percent at EUR3.14 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.