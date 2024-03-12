(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with revenues down 18 percent year-on-year to EUR161.6 million from EUR196.5 million in the previous year.

The figure is net of the power plant's 87-day production shutdown due to late regulatory measures, which resulted in an estimated revenue loss of about EUR10 million. Production value decreased to EUR172.1 million from EUR207.3 million.

Ebitda decreased 13 percent to EUR13.9 million from EUR16.0 million, and operating income contracted to EUR4.6 million from EUR6.1 million.

Pre-tax profit fell 72 percent to EUR2.6 million from EUR4.7 million, and net income dropped 66 percent to EUR2.8 million from EUR8.4 million.

Neodecortech's stock closed Tuesday down 0.3 percent to EUR3.03 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

