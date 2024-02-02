(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that between Jan. 29 and Feb. 02 it bought back 6,000 of its own shares.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR3.2033 for a total value of EUR19,220.00.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 320,022 of its own shares or nearly 2.3 percent of the share capital.

Neodecortech's stock on Friday closed at a par at EUR3.20 per share.

