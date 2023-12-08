December 08, 2023 at 06:00 am EST

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported that it purchased 5,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.8318, for a total consideration of EUR15,575.

As of today, the company holds 280,000 of its own shares, representing about 2.0 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock is up 2.1 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

